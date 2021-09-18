Indian Army organises inter-school quiz competition in J-K's Haiderbeg

"A Quiz Competition was organized by Uplona Rashtriya Rifles Battalion at Haiderbeg, under the aegis of Headquarter 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles on 18 Sept 2021," an official statement read.The event witnessed participation from schools located in different parts of North Kashmir. The schools include Government Boys High School Arampora, Government Middle School Paripura, Madina Public School Baliharan, Government High School Gadakhod, Greenland School Daulatpura and Greenland Public School, Delina.According to the statement, each team was comprised of three students from the 8th to the 10th standard.The students were asked questions on various subjects like Science, Sports, Culture, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Kashmir history."In a nail-biting and closely contested event, a team from Greenland English Medium School, Delina emerged as Winner, Greenland Public School, Daulatpura as runner up and Madina Public School, Baliharan bagged 3rd prize in the event," the statement read.At the end of the competition, there was an open house question and answers session, audiences actively participated and won prizes too. The winning team, runners up and second runners-up were felicitated along with spot prizes for the audience.The participants were also given Certificates of Participation.Chief Education Officer, Baramulla, Gulam Mohammed Lone was presented at the event. (ANI)