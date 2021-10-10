Indian Army organises women empowerment campaign in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): An awareness campaign through a musical concert for residents of Machhal Sector in Kupwara district with a prime focus on women empowerment was organised by the Indian Army on October 9- 10.



Macchal is a remote area in the Northern part of Kupwara District, which is underdeveloped and has a very low literacy rate, as per the release by the Army.

Women in this region are generally homemakers or they engage in agriculture and animal husbandry, it said.

The objective of the event was to enlighten and acquaint them with the transformations made by women around the globe. The event was conducted by 'Meri Zindagi' India's First Female Mission Rock Band.

During this event, members of 'Meri Zindagi' Female Mission Rock Band visited the villages of Macchal Sector, to interact with women of all ages, to provide awareness on education, menstrual hygiene, fundamental rights, self-dependency, employment, birth control etc.

"The effort was to educate the women regarding their significance and contribution in the upliftment of society. The band performed musical concerts at villages and through this medium, they interacted with the women audiences for overall proliferation of their prime aim of women empowerment and ''Nari Shakti'' as music is one of the best ways of communicating", read the release. (ANI)

