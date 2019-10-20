Indian Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to the two soldiers -- Hav Padam Bahadur Shrestha and Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha, who lost their life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

"General Bipin Rawat #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers & offer deepest condolences to the families," Indian Army tweeted.Indian Army's Northern Command in a tweet said, " #LtGenRanbirSingh, #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers & offer deepest condolences to the families."Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed and three other civilians were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector of Kupawara along the Line of Control on Saturday night. Indian Army retaliated and inflicted heavy damages, destroyed three terror camps and killing 6- 10 Pakistani soldiers.The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources.The Indian Army also used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory. (ANI)