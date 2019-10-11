Indian Army questions Pak Army on targeting civilians in ceasefire violation

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Indian Army has questioned the Pakistan Army over the issue of targeting civilians during ceasefire violations in talks over the hotline between them.

"On October 1, Indian Army held talks with the Pakistan Army over hotline. Indian Army raised the issue of Pakistan Army targeting civilian population on the Indian side along the Line of Control during ceasefire violations," Indian Army sources said.

On the issue of a situation in the Kashmir valley post abrogation of the Article 370, the sources said: "Since August, 67 per cent of the agitations in the Kashmir Valley have been confined to Srinagar, while the rest mainly took place in Budgam, Pulwama and Baramulla. Very few instances took place in known terrorist hotbeds such as Anantnag, Shopian, Kupwara and Rajouri."The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018."2317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10 while 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland," Indian Army sources said.In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629.254 terrorists were killed last year including a large number of local and foreigner terrorist commanders.Army sources also said that the July-September period of this year recorded only 24 cases of 'terrorist-initiated incidents' as against 114 and 31 in the corresponding periods of 2018 and 2017, respectively. (ANI)