Indian Army rejects Pak allegations of using cluster ammunition along LoC

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The army on Saturday rejected Pakistani allegations of it using cluster ammunition along the Line of Control terming it as yet another of its "lie, deceipt and deception".

"Pakistan army regularly attempts to push terrorists through infiltrations and opens up with multitude of weapons to assist them. India, during numerous Directorate of Military Operations-level talks, has maintained the right to respond. Such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by Pak Army. Allegations of firing of cluster bombs by India is yet another Pak's lie, deceipt and deception," the army said in a statement.



Earlier, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a tweet had "strongly condemned" what he said was "blatant use of cluster ammunition" by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Strongly condemn the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian Security Forces targeting innocent civilians along the Line Of Control. This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention & International Laws," he had said in a tweet.

Pakistani Army Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor too had alleged that the Indian Army was using cluster bombs.

"Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable. No weapon can suppress determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self determination. Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani. Indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall succeed,IA," Ghafoor tweeted from the official account of DG ISPR.

Cluster bombs explode mid-air releasing several small explosives. These bombs can be fired from land or air. (ANI)

