Indian Army repatriates PoK resident who had crossed over to India

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday repatriated a man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had crossed over to Indian territory on Sunday.



According to an official statement of the Indian Army, a man named Ghulam Qadir who is the resident of village Ghim in Nikial, Pakistan occupied Kashmir crossed over to India on April 11, Sunday.

"On April 15, at about 11.55 am, Ghulam Qadir who crossed over to India on April 11, was handed over to Pakistan Authorities on humanitarian grounds," the Army said. (ANI)

