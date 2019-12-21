Indian Army rubbishes social media claims about opening LoC fence, capturing PoK village

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday rubbished multiple claims doing rounds on social media suggesting that it had opened up the fence on the Line of Control (LoC) and captured territory in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), saying this was being spread by Pakistani agencies to further their agenda.



"A lot of misinformation is being spread about Indian side like opening up the LoC fence or capturing a village in PoK. All this is fake news spread by Pakistani agencies as part of their agenda," Army sources said here.





Recently, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had termed fake news as one of the major challenges faced by the services.



"Misinformation is the biggest challenge in the current environment for the security forces. Media has a very important role to play," he had said. (ANI)