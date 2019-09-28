Indian Army salutes Naik Rajendra Singh killed in J-K encounter

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday condoled the death of Naik Rajendra Singh, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

"#LtGenRanbirSingh, #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Naik Rajendra Singh and offer deepest condolences to the family," Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted.

Rajendra Singh hails from Mohangarh in Jaisalmer. His body will be flown to his home on Sunday where his last rites will be performed."In the operation Tri Shakti, Naik Rajendra Singh, an Indian Army soldier was critically injured and attained Martyrdom, when, in a display of raw courage, he intercepted a terrorist who was trying to flee. Naik Rajendra Singh, aged 27 years, belonged to Mohangarh, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and is survived by his wife, Jamana Kanwar," an official release said."Naik Rajendra Singh was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the release said.Earlier in the day, security forces shot dead three terrorists who were holding hostage a civilian inside a house in Batote town of Ramban district.The hostage was rescued safely in the joint operation conducted by Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF officials in the Jammu-Srinagar Highway town.Two Army personnel and one official from the Jammu and Kashmir police also sustained injuries in the encounter with the terrorists, which had been going on since the morning."Three terrorists have been killed. The hostage has been rescued. Two police officials sustained bullet injuries and an Army personnel died. Operation is over now. They are the same terrorists who were seen in the morning," Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh told ANI.Three terrorists entered a house in Batote in the morning while attempting to flee the security forces after engaging in a gunfight with them. The encounter started after terrorists tried to stop a civilian vehicle at Batote on the National Highway (NH) 244 but the owner did not stop the vehicle and informed the Army Quick Reaction Team (QRT).The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu said: "The QRT reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place."Joint parties of Police, Army, and CRPF cordoned the area and exchange of fire ensued during which terrorists took shelter in a house."We got the information that terrorists have held a civilian hostage. We attempted to persuade terrorists to surrender. They refused to surrender even though they initially said they would. Their motive was to delay. SSP Ramban gave them a final warning to surrender and later we took action. It was a neat and clean action. Three terrorists have been eliminated and the hostage has been rescued," Deputy Inspector General, CRPF PC Jha said. (ANI)