Indian Army sets up Covid Management Cell for real time response

"In order to coordinate multiple facets of staffing and logistics support, an exclusive Covid Management Cell under a Director General rank officer has been established which reports directly to the Vice Chief of Army Staff," the army statement said.

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Indian Army has set up a Covid Management Cell to bring in greater efficiency in coordinating real time responses to address exponential rise in Covid cases across the country, a statement said on Thursday.

The force said that it help in assistance to civil administration in the form of testing, admissions in military hospitals, and transportation of critical medical equipment.

Further, the Army has deployed additional doctors, including specialists, super specialists and paramedics, at various hospitals.

The Defence Ministry has granted an extension to Short Service Commissioned doctors of the Armed Forces Medical Services till December 31, 2021, which has augmented the strength of AFMS by 238 more doctors.

To further strengthen the workforce of health professionals, those who have recently retired from AFMS have been re-deployed.

To cater to veterans and their dependents, additional contractual staff have been temporarily hired in 51 high-pressure ECHS polyclinics for night duty for three months.

The army has also mobilised its resources to assist the civil administration to tide over the current Covid-19 situation in the country. Army has provided 100 beds each at Lucknow and Prayagrajto cater to the surge in cases.

In Madhya Pradesh, a 40-bedded isolation facility has been set up along with ambulances at Sagar, while 100 beds each have been provided at Bhopal & Jabalpur and 40 beds at Gwalior.

A 50-bed isolation facility has been established in Namkum, Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, 60 ICU beds have been provided at Pune and 20 at Kamptee while 100 beds have been provided at Barmer in Rajasthan.

Besides, Army medical persons have been deployed at Ahmedabad and at Patna, and battlefield-nursing assistants (BFNAs) have been provided to Patiala administration for hospital management.

A total 200 drivers have been kept on standby for driving oxygen transporters to various parts of the country and 10 TATRA and 15 ALS vehicles are on standby to tranship medical supplies arriving at Palam airport.

--IANS

sk/vd