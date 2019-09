Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier died during an operation here on Friday night.

Soldier Defadar Aslam Khan slipped and fell into the river during a search and cordon operation in Ganderbal district and died.

The rescue was launched immediately but he could not be saved.

The Indian Army has expressed condolences on his death. (ANI)