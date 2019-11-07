Indian Army tells personnel not to get 'honey trapped'

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) In the wake of some 'honey trap' incidents, the Indian Army has issued an advisory, asking its personnel to be cautious and avoid being friendly with strangers posing as spiritual leaders or women of foreign origin.

The Army has also identified around 150 profiles used by Pakistan to honey trap Indian Army personnel.

The advisory, issued in mid-October, says that Pakistani intelligence agencies are targeting Indian security personnel, especially Indian Army personnel, who are deployed in sensitive areas.

The Army has asked everyone not to divulge sensitive information on social media and be cautious about honey trap attempts. "Pakistan-based operatives, through social media, gather contact numbers of senior army officials, and deployment patterns," said a senior Indian Army officer. Many Pakistan-based social media operatives take disguise as a Person of Indian Origin and identify themselves with pseudo names like Vikram calling from army headquarters or as insurances officers and take details. "Babas and spiritual ideas are a new way to trap jawans," the officer said. sk/vd