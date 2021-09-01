  1. Sify.com
  Indian Army to take part in multi nation exercise 'ZAPAD 2021' in Russia

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 1st, 2021, 21:25:05hrs
New Delhi [India] September 1 (ANI): Indian army contingent is all set to participate in Multi Nation Exercise named 'ZAPAD 2021' which will take place at Russia's Nizhniy from September 3.

ZAPAD 2021 is a 13-day exercise and will end on September 16, 2021. More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia will also participate in the same exercise, the Indian Army informed in a tweet.
"Indian Army contingent will participate in Multi Nation Exercise ZAPAD 2021 being held at Nizhniy, Russia from 03 to 16 Sep 2021. More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia will also participate in the same exercise," the Army said in a tweet. (ANI)

