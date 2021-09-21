Indian army veterans create world record, largest team with disabilities scales Siachen Glacier

"Team CLAW, a team of Special Forces Veterans of Indian Armed Forces, created a World Record having the largest team of people with disabilities to scale the world's highest battlefield (Siachen Glacier) successfully.

Jammu, Sep 21 (IANS) Indian army veterans have created a world record of having the largest team of people with disabilities to scale the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, a defence statement said.

"The summit commenced on September 7, 2021 and concluded on September 18, 2021. The team was flagged by Dr Virendra Kumar, (Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment) from Delhi on August 15, 2021.

"The team will be flagged in at Delhi on September 24-25, 2021 tentatively.

"The team was supported by the Indian Army and particularly Headquarters Northern Command and Headquarters 14 Corps, making it a grand success.

"The team after successfully scaling the expedition reached Udhampur and was felicitated by General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command.

"He commended the efforts of the team and lauded their spirit and unflinching grit during the expedition.

"The team was led by two ex-officers from Special Forces, it had two ladies, who were 100% blind, three upper limb amputees, three individuals who were 100% blind, two ex-Parachute Regiment Officers, four ex-servicemen from Special Forces, and three civilians, including a doctor", the statement said.

