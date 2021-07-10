Indian Army's Tiger Division sets up 25-bedded oxygen COVID care centre in Jammu

"The Indian Army, during the complete pandemic, from border to townships and wherever possible, have provided assistance. It started initially with awareness drives where people in large numbers participated and walked large distances, followed by the distribution of COVID-related equipment, kits, and the establishment of medical facilities. In one such initiative, today this 25-bedded oxygen COVID care center has been inaugurated and donated to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Gangyal, Jammu," said Lt. Col. Devinder Anand, PRO Defence Jammu while speaking to ANI.Dr. Renu Sharma, Director Health Services, Jammu and Kashmir said, "Indian Army is ranked third in the world. There is no comparison. They guard the borders and protect us and in the prevailing situation, they even sacrifice their lives for the country, be it floods, earthquakes. Now when we are facing this pandemic, we can proudly say that their contribution is huge. We should be very thankful to them. We salute them. We are proud of them.She further said, "Today the Tiger Divison of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna had organised a function. In the recent past, during the second wave, Jammu witnessed a shortage of oxygen. This hospital was earlier a leprosy hospital which we later converted into a general hospital. We made sure that the hospital was developed as soon as possible so that it could serve as a COVID-designated hospital. The Indian Army took initiative to provide oxygen concentrators. ""The Tiger Division under the aegis of Rising Star Corps in coordination with Director Health Services, J-K facilitated in establishment of a 25 bedded Oxygen Care Centre at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Gangyal, Jammu today. This initiative is aimed to cater for Oxygen therapy and care for COVID as well as other patients of this region. It will be in value addition to the existing infrastructure and increasing health care facilities to the local population," said Brig NR Pandey, Commander.A local said, "The Indian Army has undertaken numerous humanitarian activities during the COVID pandemic by providing essential medical assistance and care to the local population.""The Indian Army is doing a highly commendable job. You should be aware that Jammu had to suffer oxygen shortage during the second wave. Keeping this in mind, the Indian Army has taken this initiative. We would like to congratulate them for this and would like to thank them from the bottom of our heart," added another local. (ANI)