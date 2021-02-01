Indian businessman jailed in Dubai over bribery

Dubai, Feb 1 (IANS) A Dubai court has sentenced an Indian businessman to two years in prison for offering a 200,000-dirham ($54,448) bribe to the police, a media report said on Monday.

The Dubai Court of First Instance found the 51-year-old Indian businessman guilty of offering `10,000 dirhams each to two policemen last June while he was detained for questioning after a robbery complaint, the Gulf News report said.