Indian Coast Guard, fourth largest in the world, celebrates 45th Raising Day

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard celebrated 45th Raising Day on Monday.

Since its inception, ICG has grown into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory and it is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025.



As the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, the Indian Coast Guard has played a significant role in securing the Indian coasts and enforcing regulations within the maritime zones of India. Relevant to its motto "Vayam Rakshamah" meaning "We Protect", the service has to its credit saving over 10,000 lives and apprehending around 14,000 miscreants since inception in 1977. On an average, Coast Guard saves one precious life every second day at sea.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Coast Guard has maintained a 24x7 vigil in the exclusive economic zone.

ICG conducted National Maritime Search and Rescue Board meeting and followed it up with SAR Exercise-2020 (SAREX-2020) to validate the existing mechanism for undertaking Mass Rescue Operations.

The President of India, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister congratulated the Indian Coast Guard on the completion of 44 glorious years of service to the nation and appreciated the remarkable role played by the service in pursuit of the nation's interests in the maritime zones. (ANI)

