Indian Coast Guard rescues 15 crewmen after fire breaks out at vessel, 3 missing

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and aircrafts deployed for firefighting operations managed to rescue 15 crewmen after a fire broke out at the Offshore supply vessel greatship Rohini off the Mumbai shore in the Arabian Sea on Saturday.



According to the ICG, the fire was doused with the help of joint efforts by ICG ships, CG Dornier aircraft, tug boats and helo, and 15 out of the 18 crewmen onboard the vessel were rescued, while the search for the remaining three crewmen is ongoing.

"Joint SAR & FireFighting efforts by ICG Ships, CG Dornier Aircraft, @ONGC_ Tugs & Helo resulted in dousing of fire and rescue of 15 out of 18 crew safely. Search for 03 missing crew in progress. No flame or smoke visible on OSV GreatshipRohini @DefenceMinIndia @PetroleumMin," tweeted ICG.

Meanwhile, one crew member who received injuries was evacuated and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

ICG ships Samarth and Samudra Praheri had reached the scene of the incident to carry out firefighting operations in Greatship Rohini.

The vessel was 92 nautical miles away from Mumbai when the fire broke out.

"SAR ICG ships and Aircraft swiftly deployed for FireFighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini. Vessel 92 NM NW off Mumbai with 18 crew onboard. @DefenceMinIndia

@shipmin_india," ICG tweeted on Saturday. (ANI)

