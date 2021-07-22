Indian Coast Guard's MV Hermeez evacuates 12 crew members of MV Kanchan stranded off Umargam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): MV Hermeez in coordination with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai on Wednesday rescued 12 crew members who were on board MV Kanchan that was stranded off Umargam.



MV Kanchan was stranded due to contamination in fuel thereby rendering the Engine non-operational and no electrical power on board, as per the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday.

The MRCC, Mumbai received information from Directorate-General for Communication Centre (DDGCOMM) in the afternoon of July 21 that MV Kanchan was stranded off Umargam with 12 Indian crew on board, due to contamination in fuel thereby rendering the Engine non-operational and no electrical power on board, as per a press statement from Coast Guard.

MRCC Mumbai instantly activated the International Safety Net (ISN) to identify all the vessels in the vicinity to assist stranded vessel MV Kanchan.

MV Hermeez in the vicinity was quick to respond and immediately diverted towards the distressed vessel that was stuck in weather inclement with winds gusting up to 50 Knots and waves reaching up to the height of 3-3.5 meters.

Braving rough seas, MV Hermeez safely evacuated all the 12 crew of MV Kanchan, in a daring night operation on July 21, 2021, said Indian Coast Guard in a tweet on Thursday morning.

"#Savinglives In a swiftly coordinated operation by MRCC #Mumbai, MV Hermeez, braving rough seas, rescued 12 crew of distressed vessel MV Kanchan stranded off Umargam, #Maharashtra on 21 July night. Well done Hermeez. @DefenceMinIndia

@shipmin_india" tweeted the Indian Coast Guard. (ANI)

