Indian diaspora to unfurl biggest tricolour at Times Square in NYC

New York, Aug 14 (IANS) The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), one of the largest community organisations in the US, has announced its plans to unfurl the biggest tricolour at the iconic Times Square in New York City on August 15 to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day.

The FIA announced that the 6 ft by 10 ft tricolour hoisted on a 25 feet pole will be unfurled on Sunday by the Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, reports the American Bazaar news outlet.