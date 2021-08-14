  1. Sify.com
  4. Indian embassy in Bhutan reflects shades of Tricolour on eve of Independence Day

Indian embassy in Bhutan reflects shades of Tricolour on eve of Independence Day

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 15th, 2021, 00:25:02hrs
Indian embassy in Bhutan lights up with tricolour to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day (Photo Credit: Twitter/India in Bhutan)

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 14 (ANI): Indian embassy in Bhutan reflected the colours of Tricolour - saffron, white and green - on the eve of 75th Independence Day on Saturday.

"Let's light up the #AmritMahotsav celebrations tonight! Tricolour on the facade of the Embassy of India, Thimphu," India in Bhutan said in a tweet, attaching a picture of the embassy building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday.
India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion. (ANI)

