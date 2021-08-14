Indian embassy in Bhutan reflects shades of Tricolour on eve of Independence Day

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 14 (ANI): Indian embassy in Bhutan reflected the colours of Tricolour - saffron, white and green - on the eve of 75th Independence Day on Saturday.



"Let's light up the #AmritMahotsav celebrations tonight! Tricolour on the facade of the Embassy of India, Thimphu," India in Bhutan said in a tweet, attaching a picture of the embassy building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday.

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion. (ANI)

