Indian Embassy in Madagascar organises online illustrative talk on 'Ancient Murals of India'

Antananarivo [Madagascar], July 7 (ANI): As a part of the celebrations of the 75 years of Independence, the Embassy of India, Antananarivo (Madagascar) organised an online illustrative talk on "Ancient Murals of India" on Wednesday by renowned film-maker, art-historian and photographer Benoy K Behl.



The event was attended by participants from Madagascar and Comoros and was telecasted live on the Facebook page of the Embassy, the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo said in a press release.

Behl showcased different types of ancient Indian mural paintings photographed by himself starting from the Ajanta paintings located in the Indian state of Maharashtra. "Ajanta paintings are the finest art of human kind," said Behl.

He then explained the nuances of different paintings from Rajasthan, Kashmir, Tamil Nadu to countries like Sri Lanka, China, Myanmar etc.

Taking the participants to the fineness of the art forms, he explained numerous emotions embedded in the paintings ranging from humility, caring for others, the importance of little things in life to feelings of animals.

At the end of the talk, participants expressed their delight in seeing his photographs of the wonderful paintings. Behl also responded to some of the questions from the participants. (ANI)

