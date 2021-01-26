Indian Embassy in Paris celebrates 72nd Republic Day

Paris [France], January 26 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, unfurled the tricolour at the Indian embassy here on the occasion of Republic Day on Tuesday.



The Indian Embassy in France celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with the limited participation of the Embassy officials due to the ongoing pandemic.

"EoI, Paris celebrated 72nd Republic Day of India with the limited participation of the Embassy officials due to the ongoing pandemic. Amb. @JawedAshraf5 unfurled the Indian flag and read out the President's address Indian community &friends of India joined digitally.#RepublicDay," the embassy tweeted.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

In India's capital city New Delhi, the national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area.

Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area were the Parade, Second-in-Command.

Apart from tableaus of Armed Forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from Ministry of Defence were displayed during the annual parade. (ANI)

