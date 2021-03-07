Indian Embassy temporarily suspends consular services in Poland following spike in COVID-19 cases

Warsaw [Poland], March 7 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Poland on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend all its consular services up to March 19, 2021, following an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Poland.



The information about the suspension of consular services was shared by the Indian Embassy through its Twitter handle. It tweeted, "Kind Attention!!! In view of the recent upsurge in COVID cases in Poland, it has been decided to temporarily suspend all consular services up to March 19, 2021. Only emergency cases will be entertained on a prior appointment basis."

In Poland, from January 3, 2020, to 3:02 pm Central European Time (CET), March 6, 2021, there have been 1,766,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 44,912 deaths, reported World Health Organisation (WHO).

As of 22 February 2021, a total of 3,346,626 vaccine doses have been administered. (ANI)