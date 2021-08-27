Indian envoy at UNSC Tirumurti condemns Kabul terrorist attack

New York [US], August 27 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Thursday (local time) condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul and extended condolences to the families of the victims.



"In the UN #SecurityCouncil meeting this afternoon on Ethiopia, I prefaced my statement by strongly condemning the #terroristattack in #Kabul today," tweeted Tirumurti.

Tirumurti was speaking at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Peace and Security in Africa. The meeting was on the worsening situation in Ethiopia, amid the Tigray crisis.

"Let me begin by strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Kabul today. We extend our heartful condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack. Today's attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists," said the Indian envoy.

The first blast was reported at the Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel that killed 13 US troops and injured an additional 15 service members as well as numerous Afghan civilians.

Afghan health officials gave varying estimates of the toll at the international airport in Kabul, the capital -- from at least 30 dead to more than 60, and from 120 wounded to 140 -- while a Taliban spokesman cited at least 13 civilians killed and 60 wounded, reported The New York Times.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government till August 30 to honour the victims of the Kabul attack.

Biden said the United States has reason to believe the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group are behind the attacks.

Biden said the Islamic State-Khorasan has planned complex attacks against US forces and others in Afghanistan after they were released from prisons during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (ANI)

