Indian envoy calls on Madagascar PM Ntsay to review progress in bilateral ties

Antananarivo [Madagascar], February 18 (ANI): Indian ambassador Abhay Kumar called on Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister of Madagascar on Thursday in the capital Antananarivo.



They reviewed the progress in bilateral ties between India and Madagascar and discussed ways to strengthen them further.

"A number of agreements in various areas are under discussion between the two countries in sectors like culture, education, information, trade etc", said a source.

The Defence Minister of Madagascar, General Richard Rakotonirina had visited India earlier this month in the first week of February to attend the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers' Conclave on the sidelines of Aero India 2021.

Rakotonirina told ANI during his visit that India is a major player in the Indian Ocean Region and the neighbouring countries rely on it to play its part in ensuring peace and prosperity in the region.

President Ramnath Kovind had visited Madagascar in March 2018 and a defence cooperation agreement was signed between the two countries.

Madagascar has a strong Indian diaspora from Gujarat who plays a key role in the economy of this Indian Ocean Island. (ANI)

