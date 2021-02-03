Indian envoy discusses bilateral issues with Sri Lankan MPs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 3 (ANI): Indian Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob on Wednesday met Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Mano Ganesan and Palani Thigambaram and discussed bilateral issues between the countries.



According to Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka, they discussed issues related to Indian Origin Tamils including development cooperation with a focus on the expeditious implementation of housing projects in plantation areas.

Taking to tweet, Mano Gansesan also said "Conducted constructive discussion at luncheon meeting with Indian DHC HE Vinod K Jacob on bilateral subjects." (ANI)



