Indian envoy Gopal Baglay offers prayers at Ram Setu in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 11 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay offered prayers at Ram Setu in Sri Lanka on Thursday.



Baglay was seen praying with a holy man who was assisting him with the rituals.

"High Commissioner offered prayers at Ramsethu -the connecting bridge between #India & #lka for centuries. He prayed 4 reinforcement of strong bonds between the people of #India & #lka, recalling their millennia-old links & the role of historical structures in creating these links," tweeted by High Commission of India in Colombo.

Earlier in the day, Baglay also visited the Thiruketeeswaram Temple in Northern Province and attended Shivratri pooja today in Sri Lanka. (ANI)

