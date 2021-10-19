Indian envoy holds discussion with visiting National Defence College delegation in France

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf held a discussion with visiting National Defence College delegation on the Indo-Pacific region in the new global environment.



Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in France said that ambassador Ashraf also hosted dinner for delegation and local dignitaries.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the important role that the India-France partnership could play in promoting stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. During a telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Macron both the leaders also reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

The leaders also agreed to maintain close and regular consultations, in the spirit of the India-France Strategic Partnership, which both countries cherish deeply. (ANI)

