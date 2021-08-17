Indian envoy recalls Bangabandhu's close ties with eminent Indian personalities

The session began with opening remarks by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, who recalled the close association of Bangabandhu with eminent Indian personalities over decades.

The participants jointly read portions from Mujibur Rahman's "The Unfinished Memoirs" and then discussed selected passages.

His speech was followed by six readings from "The Unfinished Memoirs".

The readings were punctuated by discussions in which the passages read were discussed briefly for their significance and appeal.

The remarkable and compelling story of Bangabandhu was movingly reflected in the excerpts selected from his memoirs.

The Indian High Commissioner along with other participants hailed Bangabandhu's work for its literary quality as well as its enormous relevance to modern history, politics and the story of Bangladesh.

The participants included eminent writers and personalities from India and Bangladesh, including professor Fakrul Alam from the Department of English, University of Dhaka, who translated "The Unfinished Memoirs" into English; Rajgopal Dhar Chakraborty, Head and Professor, Department of South and Southeast Asian Studies, Calcutta University; and Subhayu Chattopadhay, faculty member, Department of History, Visva Bharati University, among others.

