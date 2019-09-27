Indian envoy Sanjeev Kumar Singla calls on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Kumar Singla, on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence here.



"Shri Sanjeev Kumar Singla, India's Ambassador-designate to Israel, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the office of the President tweeted.

The senior IFS officer was appointed as India's Ambassador to Israel in July this year.

Before this, Singla was serving as Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 1997-cadre officer was previously posted at the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv. (ANI)

