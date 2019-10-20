Indian films 'Hellaro', 'Uyare' to vie for Best Debut Feature Award at IFFI

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): National Award-winning film 'Hellaro' by Abhishek Shah and Malayalam film 'Uyare' by Manu Ashokan are the two Indian films competing the Best Debut Feature Film award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

IFFI announced the names of the films for category in a press statement on Sunday.

"The festival which has been the launchpad to several filmmakers over the past 50 years aims at bringing the best first-time filmmakers of the year in this section," the statement said.



Among movies that made it to the Debut Competition are, Algerian film 'Abou Leila' directed by Amin Sidi-Boumedine, Korean film 'Romang' by Lee Chang-Geun, Romanina film 'Monsters' by Marius Olteanu, US film 'My Name is Sara' by Steven Oritt and filmmaker Eva Cool's 'Cleo'.

"The award carries Silver Peacock, a certificate and cash prize of Rs 10,000,00 to be given to a feature film that reflects a new paradigm in motion pictures in terms of aesthetic, technique or technological innovation," it said.

Two hundred films from around 76 countries and 26 feature and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section will be screened during the coming IFFI.

The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. (ANI)

