Indian Foreign Secy to reach Sri Lanka on 4-day visit on Sat

The Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka said in a statement that the Indian Foreign Secretary's visit is on an invitation from Lankan Foreign Secretary Admiral Jayanath Colombage.

Colombo, Oct 1 (IANS) The Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, will arrive in Sri Lanka on a four-day visit Saturday.

During his four-day visit, Shringla is scheduled to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris.

"The visit will contribute towards consolidating the longstanding multifaceted relations and enhance bilateral partnerships between the two countries," the statement said.

In his first visit to Sri Lanka since assumption of office, Shringla will visit the historical city of Kandy, besides going to the former war-torn Northern and Eastern cities of Trincomalee and Jaffna.

