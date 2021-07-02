Indian gaming platform WinZo raises $65 mn

According to the company, Griffin is making its first-ever investment in India in WinZO.

The fresh funding takes the total capital raised by the company to $90 million.

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Indian multi-player gaming and entertainment platform WinZO on Friday said it has raised $65 million in a Series C funding round, led by California-based Griffin Gaming Partners.

"With this raise, we plan to grow much faster and become an even more lovable product for our consumers. WinZO is poised and strategically well positioned to be one of the first 'Made in India' products that will rule the world in coming years," said Paavan Nanda, co-founder, WinZO.

WinZO said it seeks to position itself at the forefront of Indian gaming culture with an expansive influencer network catering to more than 50 million registered users.

The platform is currently available in 12 languages.

The company said it has grown its revenues tenfold over the last 12 months, and has partnered with over 100 leading game developers to realise the full potential of the Indian mobile gaming market.

"We saw in WinZO's games incredible retention and monetisation metrics we believe set the company up for continued explosive growth and are proud to support the team on the journey," said Nick Tuosto, Co-Founder, of Griffin Gaming Partners and Managing Director and Head of Gaming at LionTree.

Phil Sanderson, Co-Founder of Griffin Gaming Partners, will join WinZO's board of directors.

This financing follows only eight months, after the company raised its Series B, from returning investors Makers Fund, Courtside Ventures, and Steve Pagliuca, Co-Chairman of Bain Capital.

Launched in early 2018, the company partners with third-party developers to host games on their Android app, where users can enjoy personalised multiplayer gameplay experiences.

The platform is available in 12 languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri, with over 50 million registered users.

