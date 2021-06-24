Indian govt proposes event for partner countries to share details of CoWIN App: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Indian government has proposed to organise an event with partner countries across the world to share details of the indigenously developed COWIN app, a platform used for registration and appointment for Covid vaccination.



Addressing a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to share India's experience and expertise in the successful use of open source, digital tools, contact tracing and vaccination drive during the G7 summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"In pursuance of this, the National Health Authority proposes to organize an event with partner countries across the world to share details of the indigenously developed CoWin App, which has been at the centre of our vaccination drive. We will provide further updates once the details of the event have been firmed up," he added.

On Tuesday, the Centre informed that it will soon hold a global webinar for countries interested in the Cowin platform, the digitalised platform used for registration and appointment for Covid vaccination.

During a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "The National Health Authority, Union Health Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs MEA) together are planning a global webinar in which such potentially interested countries would be invited and we would be more than willing to share the technology and solution with them."

CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) is an app introduced by the central government of India for the vaccination process. (ANI)

