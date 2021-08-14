Indian High Commission in Mauritius lights up in hues of tricolour to celebrate 75th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in Mauritius was lighted up in hues of the tricolour on Saturday to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of the country.



"High Commission of India, Mauritius lights up in the hues of tricolour on the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India," tweeted the Indian High Commission.

India is celebrating its platinum jubilee to mark the 75th Independence Day and has started the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

It is an intensive, countrywide campaign that will focus on citizen participation, to be converted into a 'Janandolan', where small changes, at the local level, will add up to significant national gains.

On 12 March 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' (India@75) in Gujarat to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence. The Mahotsav is a series of events organized by the Government of India that began on 12 March 2021, starting a 75-week countdown to the nation's 75th anniversary of Independence and will conclude post a year on 15 August 2023. (ANI)

