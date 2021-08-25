  1. Sify.com
  4. Indian Idol 2021 winner Pawandeep Rajan named as Uttarakhand's Art, Tourism, and Culture brand ambassador

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with Indian Idol 2021 winner Pawandeep Rajan at CM residence in Dehradun. (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced Indian Idol 2021 winner Pawandeep Rajan as the state's Art, Tourism, and Culture brand ambassador.

Rajan met CM Dhami at Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said "@RajanPawandeep has raised the value of "Devbhoomi" in the world of music, our government has decided to make him the Brand Ambassador of Uttarakhand's Art, Tourism and Culture."(ANI)

