Indian infrastructure companies interact with Nepal officials over business opportunities

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 24 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and infrastructure companies held a virtual interaction with Nepalese officials on opportunities for undertaking projects in Nepal on Tuesday.



"Embassy of India, in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industries and in presence of the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Govt. of Nepal, organised a virtual interaction with major Indian infrastructure-sector companies on opportunities for undertaking projects in Nepal," a press release said on Tuesday.

"Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Namgya Khampa addressed the participants and this was followed by Embassy's presentation on the sector by Keshab Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary, MoPIT, Nepal," the release added.

Khampa underlined that Nepal is one of India's most important neighbours, a special partner and a key actor in India's vision for a connected, integrated South Asian region. She also noted that in Nepal's efforts at economic development, the infrastructure sector will play a critical role. Highlighting the emerging opportunities in this sector, DCM advised the companies to keep Nepal in their list of priorities and benefit from the upcoming opportunities.

Joint Secretary Keshab Kumar Sharma welcomed Indian companies' participation in business opportunities in Nepal and gave an overview of the scale, scope and nature of bids in the infrastructure sector.

He also answered questions on funding modalities, joint ventures and encouraged them to tie up with suitable local partners wherever it suits the project's scale.

In the last few years, Indian infrastructure companies have undertaken major projects within India and abroad and have built a reputation for the quality of construction, adherence to timelines and cost-competitiveness.

The interaction was aimed at attracting their attention to Nepal's booming infrastructure sector, sensitising them on local partnerships and encouraging them to contribute to it with their unparalleled expertise, technology and know-how. (ANI)

