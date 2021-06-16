Indian learning app Countingwell launches in Middle East

With this, the popular maths learning app will be initially available in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Bengaluru, June 16 (IANS) With an aim to cater to more audiences, domestic ed-tech startup Countingwell on Wednesday announced that it has launched its operations in the Middle East region.

The company said that it will conduct its Ramanujan Maths Scholarship test for school children in the Middle East coinciding with the app's launch in the region.

"In the initial phase of our expansion, we plan to tie up with 30-40 schools," Ravi Jitani, Co-founder of Countingwell, said in a statement.

"This expansion would not only help us deliver quality maths education in the middle east region but would also help us understand the problems students face there and the gaps in their education system much better," Jitani added.

The company also said that its app has seen 194 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in users over the last two quarters, with more than a third of the app's users coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India.

"We are really happy that both schoolchildren and their teachers are finding Countingwell and its unique maths pedagogy useful," Jitani said.

"Our pedagogy has been developed after two years of meticulous research and is designed to provide highly-customised learning to young students at an affordable price," he added.

The app's algorithms automatically determine what the child must learn from previous grades in order to catch up and help them with those concepts before taking up more complex topics.

The app started monetising its courses in April and today counts nearly 35 per cent of its paying students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

