Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Solomon Islands

Honiara, [Soloman Island] March 19 (ANI): Soloman Islands on Friday received Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.



"The Indo-Pacific approach in practice. Made in India vaccines reach the Solomon Islands," S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, said in a tweet.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. 72 countries have already received vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' program.

Countries that have received Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines include Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, Myanmar, and other Gulf nations.

"India has provided medical supplies to 150 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, out of which 82 were given as grants," Jaishankar had said in a tweet. (ANI)