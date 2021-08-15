Indian Mission in Nepal observes 75th Independence Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 (ANI): The 75th Independence Day of India was celebrated at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of New Delhi to celebrate 75 years of progressive India and remarkable achievements by Indians in all spheres of human endeavour.



The celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag by the Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who then read out the message of the President of India on the occasion. The President's message highlighted the progress in various fields in the past 75 years and paid tribute to freedom fighters who laid their lives for the independence of India.

The Ambassador felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues worth NPR 4.45 Crore and a blanket to each family.

The celebrations witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and dance by teachers and students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Kathmandu.

On this occasion, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) website for the conservation of cultural heritage sites in Nepal was also launched by the Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

New Delhi is funding projects for the preservation and restoration of Nepal's cultural monuments damaged in the 2015 earthquake under overall assistance of US$ 50 million.

In March 2021, India launched Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the historic milestone in independent India's journey and it will continue till 15 August 2023. (ANI)