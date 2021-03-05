Indian national killed in police firing by Nepal police

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): An Indian national sustained injuries in police firing at the Indo-Nepal border allegedly after an argument with the Nepal police and died at a hospital, said Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Govinda, 26, who had gone to Nepal with two other men, Pappu Singh and Gurmeet Singh.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said, "We have received information that three Indian nationals who had gone to Nepal had a confrontation with Nepal Police on some issue. One man has been shot and succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Another one crossed the border and entered the India side to save his life, while the third one is still missing."

After this incident, tension has increased in the area. The police are monitoring the situation. (ANI)

