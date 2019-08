Responding to an SOS from the Japanese warship JMSDF Sazanami, the Indian Navy launched a Seaking helicopter from the INS Shikra along with a medical team.

The chopper landed on the warship, around 235 kms off Mumbai in the high seas and evacuated the injured crew member, flying him to the Naval Air Enclave in Santacruz.

Later, the Japanese consulate in Mumbai took charge and shifted him to a local hospital for further medical treatment, said the official.