Indian Navy exhibition showcases innovations, indigenisation during COVID-19

Defence Minister also visited Southern Naval Command to review the construction work of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) in Kochi.According to India Navy, in cynosure, there was the Oxygen Recycling system (ORS) which is under clinical trials at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Navrakshak PPE and Masks which are currently being used in PM Care Hospitals, Remote Patient Monitoring System and several such other innovations which have provided affordable, effective and user-friendly medical solutions.During the visit, the Defence Minister was also appraised about various assistance rendered to civil agencies such as fire safety audit of hospitals and specialised training on PSA Oxygen Plants in addition to an overview of the ongoing Samudra Setu II and Oxygen Express Operations intended to mitigate the oxygen shortage.Singh also interacted with the 10-year-old Veer Kashyap, a student of Navy Children School, Kochi, who has won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2021 for developing an innovative board game 'Corona Yuga' with the aim of educating and creating awareness about the pandemic. (ANI)