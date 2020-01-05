Indian Navy kicks off first 'Maha-Navy Connect 2020'

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) The Indian Navy on Sunday launched a first-ever three-dimensional expedition to promote the heritage of India and spread awareness on coastal security among the sea-side communities in Maharashtra, said an official spokesperson.

The tri-axes expedition - comprising yachting, running and cycling teams of 50 naval personnel was flagged off by Western Naval Command's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice-Admiral Ajith Kumar P. at the Naval Dockyard.

The expedition extends from Arnala Fort, the northernmost fort in Palghar district built by the then Portuguese rulers to Sindhudurg Fort, the southernmost fort in the state built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The team of sailors, runners and cyclists will cover a staggering distance of over 555 kms, and complete the expedition after a week on Jan. 11, said the spokesperson. En route, the three teams will touch prominent coastal locations like the Kanhoji Angre Island with the Khanderi Fort, around 20 kms off Mumbai harbour in the Arabian Sea, Revdanda, Korlai, Murud-Janjira, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Jaigad, Ratnadurg, Purnagad, Vijaydurg and Devgad forts, spanning Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region. Besides, the teams would visit and interact with students of schools-college, NCC-NSS and local establishments to spread awareness about coastal security. During their sojourns, the three teams will undertake community service/interactions on Swachha Bharat Abhiyan, with local villagers and fishing communities. qn/rt