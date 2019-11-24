Indian Navy organises day-long medical camp at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): As part of Navy Week celebrations, a free medical screening camp was organised at the fishing harbour here on Saturday.

The day-long camp was held with an aim to identify early stages of chronic diseases and to distribute basic medicines to the needy.



As many as 202 people from the fishing village were screened and medicines were distributed to those in need. Participants were also educated on measures to be adopted to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The camp was inaugurated by Command Medical Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Surgeon Rear Admiral CS Naidu.

The medical camp was held as a part of an outreach programme by INHS Kalyani under the aegis of ENC.

Personnel from INHS Kalyani also undertook a cleaning drive at the Fisheries Department premises and surrounding area as part of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. (ANI)

