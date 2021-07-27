Indian Navy participates in maritime drill along East Coast of Africa

The drill is an annual maritime exercise conducted to promote national and regional maritime security in East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean.

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Indian Navy is participating in Exercise Cutlass Express 2021, which got underway on July 26 along the East Coast of Africa.

The 2021 edition of the exercise involves 12 East African countries, the US, the UK, India and various international organisations such as the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Interpol, European Union Naval Force Somalia (EU NAVFOR), Critical Maritime Routes Indian Ocean (CRIMARIO) and EUCAP Somalia.

The Indian Navy is participating in the exercise in 'trainer's role'. Accordingly, INS Talwar is participating in the drill which began on Monday and will go on till August 6.

The exercise focuses on East Africa's coastal regions and is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security and increase interoperability between the regional navies.

As part of the exercise, the Indian Navy, together with other partners, shall undertake training of contingents from various participating countries in various fields across the spectrum of maritime security operations.

Information sharing and information flow between various partner countries with respect to maritime domain awareness is also a key focus area of the exercise and participation of India's Information Fusion Centre- Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) would contribute in achieving the same.

As part of the exercise, the ship is visiting Mombasa, Kenya, wherein various other professional interactions are also planned with the Kenya Navy.

The ship, during its stay at Mombasa, will also host a number of events to build stronger bridges of friendships with Kenya, the Indian community and host of other partners in addition to the Cutlass Express participants.

