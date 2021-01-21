Indian Navy rescues Malaysian with medical emergency onboard Singapore ship near Mumbai

The 34-year-old man was suffering from gastroesophageal reflux, a digestive disease, and breathing difficulty off the coast.Navy carried out the medical evacuation after HQ Western Naval Command received information of medical emergency onboard Singapore merchant vessel MV Eagle Tampa."An #IndianNavy Seaking helicopter was deployed today morning responding to a medical emergency by a Singaporean merchant ship MV Eagle Tampa 18 NM off Mumbai. A 34 years old Malaysian citizen was evacuated safely from the ship by the Seaking and transferred to a hospital in Mumbai," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Mumbai said in a tweet.The Naval Seeking helicopter from INS Shikra was sent for the evacuation, following confirmation of two failed attempts to transfer the patient to tug. Helicopter picked up the patient from ship and returned to INS Shikra.The patient was then transferred to hospital by private ambulance. (ANI)