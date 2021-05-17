Indian Navy sends ships to rescue 273 people stranded near Bombay High

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Sparking huge concerns, at least 273 persons have been stranded on a drifting barge near the Heera Oilfields at Bombay High Field, around 175 kms from Mumbai, an official said here on Monday.

Following an SOS from the Barge P305 which is adrift near the oilfields with the crew and passengers on board, the Indian Navy has despatched two ships INS Kochi and INS Talwar to render assistance.