Indian Navy Ship Tabar completes Indo-France partnership exercise

Paris [France] July 19 (ANI): On completion of a port visit to Brest in France, Indian Navy Ship Tabar undertook a maritime partnership exercise with the French naval frigate FNS Aquitaine in the Bay of Biscay recently.



An NH 90 helicopter from FNS Aquitaine and four Rafale fighters from the French Navy also participated in the exercise. Operations that were undertaken included surface maneuvers, Replenishment At Sea approach, firing on target, Vertical Replenishment and cross-deck activity, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said in a tweet.

"INS Tabar undertook maritime partnership exercise with French Navy Frigate FS Aquitaine in the Bay of Biscay on 15-16 Jul," the tweet said.

Earlier this month, the seventh edition of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) was also hosted by the French Navy at La Reunion in Italy.

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy, participated virtually in the inaugural session of the three-day event.

IONS, conceived by the Indian Navy in 2008, seeks to enhance maritime cooperation among Navies of the littoral states of the IOR by providing an open and inclusive forum for discussion of regionally relevant maritime issues that would lead to a common understanding on the way ahead. (ANI)

