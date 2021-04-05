Indian Navy to participate in maritime exercise La Perouse

The Indian Navy ships and aircraft will exercise at sea with ships and aircraft of French Navy (FN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and United States Navy (USN) during the three-day exercise at sea.

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) For the first time, the Indian Navy is participating in the multi-lateral maritime exercise La Perouse, being conducted in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region from Monday.

Indian Naval Ship INS Satpura with an integral helicopter and INS Kiltan, along with P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, are participating.

The exercise, led by French Navy, has participation by French Navy Ships Tonnerre, an amphibious assault ship and frigate Surcouf. The United States Navy is represented in the exercise by amphibious transport dock ship Somerset. Her Majesty's Australian Ships (HMAS) Anzac, a frigate and tanker Sirius have been deployed by RAN for participation in the exercise while the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Ship (JMSDF) is represented by the destroyer Akebono.

In addition to the ships, integral helicopters embarked onboard ships will also participate in the exercise.

"Exercise La Perouse will witness complex and advanced naval operations including surface warfare, anti-air warfare and air defence exercises, weapon firing exercises, cross deck flying operations, tactical manoeuvres and seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea," Indian Navy said.

The exercise will showcase high levels of synergy, coordination and inter-operability between the friendly navies. Participation by the Indian Navy in the exercise demonstrates the shared values with friendly navies ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order.

--IANS

sk/ash